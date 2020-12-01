Serious roadtrain v car crash shuts down Warrego Highway

UPDATE 12.20PM:

TWO fire crews have been called to the scene of a horror crash along the Warrego Hwy to cut a victim out of the wreck of a car after it collided with a roadtrain just before 11am.

Motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla are urged to find an alternative with the Warrego Highway shutdown in both directions.

EARLIER:

A DRIVER is currently in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries after a car crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a road train and car collided, on the Warrego Highway at Warra, at 10.49am.

With debris scattered across the road, the Warrego Hwy has been shut down in both directions at Brigalow.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has transported a critical patient to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient is in a critical condition and is suffering from serious injuries.

More to come …