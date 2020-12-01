Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy. Pic: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Serious roadtrain v car crash shuts down Warrego Highway

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.20PM:

TWO fire crews have been called to the scene of a horror crash along the Warrego Hwy to cut a victim out of the wreck of a car after it collided with a roadtrain just before 11am. 

Motorists travelling between Dalby and Chinchilla are urged to find an alternative with the Warrego Highway shutdown in both directions. 

 

EARLIER: 

A DRIVER is currently in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries after a car crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a road train and car collided, on the Warrego Highway at Warra, at 10.49am.

With debris scattered across the road, the Warrego Hwy has been shut down in both directions at Brigalow.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has transported a critical patient to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient is in a critical condition and is suffering from serious injuries.

More to come …

More Stories

editors picks serious crash warrego highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man admits to killing Gladstone man

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man admits to killing Gladstone man

        Crime Anthony Lee Smits has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Andrew Vesey-Brown in 2017.

        MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS formal 2020

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS formal 2020

        Local Faces GLADSTONE State High School students stunned on the red carpet at their school...

        Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

        Premium Content Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

        Crime The police decided to take a visit after what they spotted in his backyard.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 30.