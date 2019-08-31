Menu
TRAFFIC INCIDENT: Emergency services were called to South Bundaberg on Friday night.
Serious crash: Pedestrian and car collide in Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
31st Aug 2019 10:41 AM
A MAN was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition after a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Bundaberg South last night.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said police were called to the Barolin Street and Mcmannie Street scene at 6.45pm on Friday where a red Toyota Camry and a 45-year-old male collided.

Snr Const Webb said the pedestrian landed on the bonnet and hit his head on the windshield.

Other pedestrians stopped to render assistance.

Snr Const Webb said an 82-year-old female was behind the wheel.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including Critical Care, attended the incident where the man was treated for head and leg injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

