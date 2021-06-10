Menu
Two people were taken to hospital after the crash. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Serious crash leaves teen in critical condition

Geordi Offord
10th Jun 2021 7:30 AM
Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash on Childers Road in Bundaberg on Wednesday night.

Early information indicates just after 6pm the cars were heading in opposite directions when they collided at Branyan.

The 18-year-old female driver of one vehicle was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

The other driver, a 31-year-old man was also taken to the Bundaberg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP2101057629.

