'Serious concerns': Solar farm worries Yarwun residents

Yarwun residents Kaylene Hooley and Kathy Fry are concerned their land values will decrease if the Yarwun Solar Farm goes ahead.

Yarwun residents Kaylene Hooley and Kathy Fry are concerned their land values will decrease if the Yarwun Solar Farm goes ahead. Tegan Annett

THE thought of losing a view of Yarwun's rural valley to a cluster of solar panels left some homeowners in tears, fearing what the change would do to their land valuation.

Spring Valley Road residents Kathy and Neil Fry and Kaylene and Bill Hooley learned this week a property nearby would be transformed into a 32MW solar farm.

Quizzing the company responsible on Thursday night during an information session, Ms Hooley asked how the project would impact their chances of one day selling their property.

Ms Hooley began shaking her head when director Toby Roxburgh responded the project would deliver roads, better internet and cheaper electricity.

"(In the early 2000s) I went through the pain of seeing Targinnie decimated (during a buy back for light industry) to about three quarters of its population, 160 land holdings gone," Ms Hooley said.

"We were told constantly that any light industry would be done on that land (at Targinnie) ... yet now in the middle of our valley we're going to have this solar farm."

Norton Rose Fulbright global head of energy Simon Currie told Ms Fry and Ms Hooley that Renew Estate was working with land valuation experts for similar concerns held near a New South Wales solar farm.

Mr Currie said there was no evidence of land valuations dropping.

Ms Fry said they would reconsider building another home on top of a hill on their 21 hectares, which they'd planned for years to embrace the rural view where Renew Estate wants to build its solar farm.

"We're not a group that's out with our pitchforks for no reason; we have serious concerns that anyone with this built on their doorsteps would also have," she said.

Stressing they were not anti-renewables, Ms Fry said development on rural land was "tender" topic.

"It's emotional, it's nothing against (Renew Estate), it's because we've been through this before," Ms Fry said.