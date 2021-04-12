Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chris Condon
Chris Condon
Crime

Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
12th Apr 2021 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville businessman has faced court after he was charged with a string of serious offences.

Townsville Showgrounds secretary-manager Christopher Condon fronted court on Monday where an additional charge was added to the list of offences.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He faced one commonwealth charge of general dishonesty causing a loss, two state charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and one state charge of authority required to possess explosives.

Condon's defence lawyer Victoria Twivey asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn all four charges for mention next month.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Condon's matters will return to court on May 17.

Condon was released on bail.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

crime gun crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agnes Water, 1770 finalists in top tourism gong

        Premium Content Agnes Water, 1770 finalists in top tourism gong

        News The awards recognise towns that offer an amazing visitor experience.

        ‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

        Premium Content ‘Get off your a--’: Magistrate’s blunt instruction to driver

        Crime The woman was dropping her kids off at school when she was busted driving without a...

        Three people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Three people hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

        News Emergency services were called to Philip St about 8.45am.