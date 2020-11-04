Buggy rollover causes bone to stick through man’s skin

AN ILLEGAL joyride with his young son in an unroadworthy buggy led to a man suffering a horrifying arm injury where bone pierced his flesh after he rolled the vehicle along a rural road, a Dalby court has heard.

The 46-year-old Tara man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 3 charged with driving an uninsured, unsafe, unregistered car without due care and attention.

The court heard of the horrifying close call on May 24 when police were called to the single vehicle crash along Weitzels Rd in Tara at 1.45pm.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police spoke to the man and his 12-year-old son who was the passenger.

"QAS were treating both parties, where the driver was observed to have an obvious break in his left forearm," she said.

"The bone was protruding through the skin."

The man told police he had attempted to turn the vehicle at a slow speed, which caused it to rollover.

Police investigated the unsealed dirt road, finding fishtail tyre marks on the surface from the man's 1996 Suzuki vehicle, which was converted into a buggy with no roof or windscreen.

Inspections on the vehicle revealed it was not roadworthy.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

The court heard he drove down Weitzels Rd doing 40km/h with his son as a passenger, when he braked hard after seeing something on the road, causing the buggy to slide, before it came to a stop.

Senior constable Tahana said he tried to turn the steering wheel, however the tyres dug into the dirt.

As a last ditch effort to protect his son, the man put his arm above the 12-year-old's head as it rolled, causing the break in his arm.

"He did deny doing any fishtails or driving recklessly with his son in the vehicle, however he admitted he shouldn't have taken the vehicle out in that condition," she said.

"It was also unregistered and uninsured at the time."

The man was subjected to a random breath test at the scene, and returned a negative reading for alcohol.

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said there was no suggestion the father of four was impaired during the crash, and stated he was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the man that skylarking was great in a vehicle in a controlled circumstance, however his buggy shouldn't have been on the road.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for driving without due care and attention.

For driving unregistered he was fined $300, and was fined $400 for driving uninsured.

For having a vehicle not in a safe condition he was fined $100.