Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moranbah police say alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated.
Moranbah police say alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

Serious assault on Moranbah police officer

23rd Apr 2019 9:13 AM

A 25-year-old Moranbah man has been arrested and charged with the serious assault of a police officer.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Moranbah at 12.40am on Sunday, April 21.

On arrival it is alleged the man was intoxicated and aggressive and was being restrained by other people at the residence and that he spit on a police officer.

The man was arrested and taken to Moranbah police station where he was charged with the serious assault of a police officer, and later released on under bail to appear at Moranbah magistrates court on May 1.

Moranbah police are committed to tackling alcohol-fuelled violence.

Assaults against anyone, anytime and anywhere in the Moranbah community will not be tolerated.

assault on police editors picks moranbah police serious assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    CLIMATE POLICY: Uncertainty over impact on key industries

    premium_icon CLIMATE POLICY: Uncertainty over impact on key industries

    Politics AS the climate policy debate heats up, some within the aluminium industry have concerns about the lack of information surrounding Labor's action plan.

    Plan to get cheaper gas flowing to Gladstone

    premium_icon Plan to get cheaper gas flowing to Gladstone

    News Shorten expected to outline Labor's proposal in Gladstone today

    The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    premium_icon The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    Health About 80 people die each week from this disease

    • 23rd Apr 2019 10:00 AM