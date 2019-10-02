Menu
Sunshine Coast police have expressed concerns it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.
Serial letterbox bombers leave path of destruction

2nd Oct 2019 8:39 AM
SUNSHINE Coast police say it may only be a matter of time before someone is seriously injured following a recent spate of letterbox bombings.

Over the past month officers have been called to a number of addresses in the Maroochydore, Kawana and Caloundra areas where dozens of letterboxes have been destroyed by crudely constructed explosive devices, comprising of empty drink cans, sparklers and soda bulbs.

On September 28, a 60-year-old Little Mountain woman alerted police late at night after one of the devices was detonated inside her brick letterbox.

The resulting explosion was so intense it blew the metal front and rear faces of the unit four metres away, destroying the brick and spreading shrapnel through the yard.

In another incident at Mountain Creek a device exploded at the front door of someone's home.

Inspector Mark Cordwell said juveniles are mostly believed to be involved, with the recent increase in offences falling within school holidays.

"When detonated, these devices pose a significant risk to both the person who has made it and anyone who happens to be nearby," Insp Cordwell said.

Police say dozens of Sunshine Coast homes have been targeted in the past month.
"They also cause major damage to property and have a high risk of starting fires," he said.

"I would hate for an elderly person or resident to sustain serious injuries after innocently investigating a disturbance outside their home and being caught in one of these explosions."

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

