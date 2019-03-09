Public warnings over serial building shonk

A PRO English footballer and a talent manager for a controversial naked cleaning company have been unwittingly embroiled in the latest scheme of serial building company shonk Matthew Geoffrey Rixon.

Rixon, 34, who also goes by the name Matthew Douglas, has numerous convictions in New South Wales and Queensland over his dodgy operations, which also saw him extradited to Sydney and handed an 18-month jail sentence last year.

Rixon is banned from the building industry in NSW and unlicensed in Queensland, but one of his companies, CDA Fencing, is still advertised online as a Robina-based business.

Authorities in two states, as well as corporate regulator ASIC, are investigating Rixon and his activities, and the NSW Office of Fair Trading has issued a public warning about him and CDA Fencing.

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court watch house.

Adriano Hoelzle de Moraes, a former midfielder for English club Stoke City, is listed by ASIC as sole director for three other companies owned by Rixon - however he said the listings were "totally without (his) consent".

"What on Earth?" he said when the Bulletin asked him about the companies.

"He is a con and no, I am not and have never been a director of his company."

Sophie Mandeville, who worked at a controversial Gold Coast nude cleaning service that garnered national attention last year, is listed as a director of CDA Fencing and also claims the listing was without her knowledge or consent.

Ms Mandeville said she worked with Rixon briefly in Sydney, and was working with ASIC on an investigation into how she ended up listed as a director.

"I found out a few weeks ago that Matthew had me as director from the 18th of October and I wasn't even a part of the company," Ms Mandeville said.

Sophie Mandeville (left) was working for the naked cleaning company. Picture Mike Batterham

Another registered current director of CDA Fencing, William Hyde, was surprised to hear he was still a director, saying he'd asked to be removed from the role in December last year after realising the company was not what he thought.

Rixon, through another company owned by his alias Matthew Douglas, owns all shares in CDA Fencing and three other companies: One Stop Fencing Australia, Next Gen Construction Group and Complete Home Improvements Group, none of which are licensed for building work in Queensland or NSW.

The registered address for each is the H20 building at 82 Marine Pde in Southport, but no apartment number is listed.

Matthew Geoffrey Rixon.

Sydney-based Mr Hoelzle de Moraes, now an intern at a Sydney finance company said he didn't know he was a director of any company until he was contacted by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

As a uni student new to Australia in 2017, Mr Hoelzle de Moraes said he had considered Rixon a friend, but had cut him off after finding out about his past.

"I was driving him around, and renting the cars in my name - and then I got a $1500 car company bill," he said.

"Then I saw he went to jail for a little bit - I was upset at the time because I was a uni student and didn't have the money to pay.

"He was very friendly, he talked a big game, had drivers driving him around and always appeared to have cash."

Adriano Hoelzle de Moraes, a former midfielder for English club Stoke City, is listed by ASIC as sole director for three other companies owned by convicted conman Matthew Geoffrey Rixon, but said he had no knowledge of it. Photo: Supplied



NSW Fair Trading Commissioner Rose Webb said the NSW government had issued multiple public warnings since 2012, urging consumers not to deal with CDA Fencing or Rixon aka Douglas.

"We have received several complaints about CDA Fencing Pty Ltd and Mr Rixon, including his aliases," Ms Webb said.

"The complaints indicate that Mr Rixon accepts deposits from his customers over the phone but fails to complete the agreed work or provide refunds."

Rixon is currently the subject of an injunctive order by the NSW Supreme Court that prohibits him from contracting, being engaged in, or involved with residential building work in any capacity.

"Mr Rixon is not licensed to do or supervise residential building work; he takes people's money without completing the agreed work, or does defective work" Ms. Webb said.

Rixon was found guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court was found guilty of five counts of wrongly accepting payment under the Australian Consumer Law and was ordered to pay fines and restitution of $29,141 in 2017.

He was extradited from Queensland to Sydney and jailed in March 2018 for contempt of court for working in the industry despite the court order not to.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission said it was aware of Rixon and his companies.

"He has never held a QBCC licence," the regulator said in a statement.

"The QBCC has maintained a record of all publicly known trading names and aliases in case he ever attempts to apply for a licence."

ASIC would not comment on its investigation.

To lodge a complaint about this person, contact the QBCC on 139 333, NSW Fair Trading on 13 32 20 or Queensland Fair Trading on 13 74 68.