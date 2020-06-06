Serena’s husband resigns for his daughter

The husband of Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit has resigned so a black man or woman can take his spot, in the latest move of Black Lives Matter.

The husband of Serena Williams and co-founder of Reddit has resigned so a black man or woman can take his spot, in the latest move of Black Lives Matter.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - who may be better known as the husband of tennis star Serena Williams - said in an online post that he was resigning from the board of Reddit, which he co-founded 15 years ago.

The 37-year-old called for his seat on the board of the social news company to be given to a black candidate on Friday.

It comes as America is in the throes of a civil rights movement, sparked by the death of black man George Floyd while in police custody.

I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?”⁰https://t.co/4UiozIOo8P — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Mr Ohanian vowed to use any future gains on his stock in the enterprise to serve the black community, predominantly by curbing racial hate.

He also pledged a million dollars to former NFL star Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

"It's long overdue to do the right thing," Mr Ohanian said in a video posted online.

"I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks 'What did you do?'"

I believe the board will follow through.

The Reddit community is also asking for it and more. Exciting times seeing this level of energy asking for change (including from community itself asking for a hate speech policy). https://t.co/enaIDOFukW — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Mr Ohanian and Mrs Williams married three years ago and have one child. "I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now," the Reddit co-founder said.

"To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop."

Alexis Ohanian, who is white, implicitly linked his resignation to the protests around the globe over the killing of George Floyd. Picture: Bebeto Matthews/AP

Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman said in a blog post this week that the online bulletin board is exploring what it can do to give people a voice and be an impetus for change when it comes to racial justice.

"We work for this platform because we care deeply about community and belonging," Mr Huffman said.

"But community and belonging are not possible without safety from violence, and now is the time to stand in solidarity with the Black members of our communities."

Reddit last year "quarantined" a popular forum of supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming users repeatedly violated platform rules by promoting violence.

- With AFP

Originally published as Serena's husband resigns for his daughter