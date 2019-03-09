Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning the first set against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles second round match on day five of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning the first set against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles second round match on day five of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Tennis and Racquet Sports

‘Force of nature’: Serena pulls off stunner

9th Mar 2019 6:04 PM

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka just played out one of the best games of tennis you're likely to see with Williams claiming the 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The incredible display from both had fans watching on in awe as they continued to trade blows from all over the court.

It was a game worthy of any grand slam final, but this thrilling duel came in only the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Commentator Mary Carillo summed it up perfectly after Williams wrapped up the match in a little over two hours.

"Arguably the best second round match you'll ever see," Carillo said.

Both players returned from maternity leave a year ago at the desert tournament.

Since then, Williams has reached two Grand Slam finals and returned to the world's top 10.

Azarenka is still seeking to restore order in her personal life, having been involved in a legal tussle over her young son.

Williams needed just over two hours to close out the match in which she had four aces and nine double faults. She saved 11 of 15 break points.

But it was the fans who were the real winners on the day with all watching stunned by two of the world's best giving it their all.

More Stories

Show More
bnp paribas open editors picks serena williams victoria azarenko

Top Stories

    International Women's Day event helps make money sense

    premium_icon International Women's Day event helps make money sense

    News International Women's Day event draws a crowd keen to learn about financial independence and security.

    Kmart Rotary markets find their new temporary home

    premium_icon Kmart Rotary markets find their new temporary home

    News Find out where you can go to catch this year's Kmart markets.

    'Divisions cause division': Mayor unimpressed by changes

    premium_icon 'Divisions cause division': Mayor unimpressed by changes

    News Some of the proposed changes include compulsory preferential voting.

    'Honoured': Gladstone lecturer featured for women's day

    premium_icon 'Honoured': Gladstone lecturer featured for women's day

    News 'I am very pleased to be a role model for girls in STEM'