Sensational Suns six-pack set for the BITS Saints tomorrow

FAMILY TIES: Andrea Patrick and daughter Jessica Willis, will join fellow Suns mum-daughter combinations of Casey and Mollie Black and Tai McKay with daughter Holli Davis-McKay, 15.

FAMILY TIES: Andrea Patrick and daughter Jessica Willis, will join fellow Suns mum-daughter combinations of Casey and Mollie Black and Tai McKay with daughter Holli Davis-McKay, 15. Matt Taylor GLA010519WAFL

AUSSIE RULES: Three sets of mothers and daughters are hoping for a perfect Mother's Day weekend.

They will play for the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns beat arch-rivals BITS Saints at 2.15 tomorrow at BITS Oval.

A broken wrist ruined Andrea Patrick's 2018 campaign against BITS and she hoped history wouldn't be repeated when she runs out with daughter Jessica Willis.

"The thought of playing with my mum is nice...it can also be nerve-racking, but it's an extra level of support," said Jessica, 15.

The young gun made her debut in the win against Yeppoon Swans and loved it.

"I thought it was a lot of fun and I took a few marks and more into tackling."

Patrick is a utility who prefers to play on the wing.

She said the move to Gladstone was a bit like home away from home.

"We're from Frankston in Victoria and moved to Gladstone three-and-a-half years ago," Patrick said.

Tai McKay and daughter Holli, 15, moved from Geelong a few years ago.

DAUGHTER IN ARMS: Mum Tai and Holli Mckay. Contribution GLA100519MUMS

Holli spoke glowingly of her mum, the player.

"It takes like four players to tackle mum to the ground," Holli said.

"I get like the tiniest bump and mum's right there for me."

McKay has no regrets and was coaxed to play by her kids.

"I thought why not and it's something I can do with my kids.I'm so very proud," McKay said.

Casey and Molly Black have played in the same team since the start of the season.

IT'S A THUMBS UP: Mum Casey Black with daughter Molly. Contribution GLA100519MUMS

"Casey often plays as a forward and can be found running laps around the opposition," Molly said.

Molly plays in a variety of positions although defence is her preferred option.

"I feel like a privileged mother that i get to play along side my daughter," Black said.

The Suns mum and daughter both agreed coach Gary Hill inspires the young players to get the best out of themselves.