Seniors Week going digital for first time in history

SENIORS Week is going virtual in 2020 but there are still plenty of ways to get involved throughout the week of August 15 to 23.

This year’s Seniors Week will be the first held virtually in its 60-year history, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

Despite this, Gladstone Regional Council is ensuring the contributions seniors make to the

community – whether as volunteers or in the workforce, community leaders or carers, grandparents, or advocates – is valued and recognised.

Seniors Week in the Gladstone Region will feature two virtual events – An Unlikely Conversation and the Mayor’s Seniors Week Morning Tea – offering seniors a chance to catch up online or in small groups.

An Unlikely Conversation will be set across three timeslots (9.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm), from Monday, August 17 until Thursday, August 20.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said An Unlikely Conversation was a free online event that would bring together older and younger generations from different backgrounds to enjoy coffee and cake, while being guided by a menu of conversation.

“An Unlikely Conversation will give seniors the opportunity to talk about their life experiences, hopes, and dreams for their community, as well as see the world through the eyes of a different generation,” Cr Burnett said.

“The event aims to bring together community members of all ages, from all walks of life and different cultural backgrounds, with a goal of enhancing opportunities and fostering the value of intergenerational connection.

“This event will be held three times a day over four days leading up to the Mayor’s Seniors Morning Tea on Friday 21 August and will be conducted virtually through an online Microsoft Teams meeting.”

Participants in An Unlikely Conversation will be asked a series of questions and will be given the opportunity to discuss the topics within the group.

“There are no right or wrong answers and questions are completely open to interpretation and aimed at bringing together different generations,” Cr Burnett said.