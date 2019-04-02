Seniors shine in Open Golf Championship in Agnes Water

Sandy Davison is a study of concentration.

Sandy Davison is a study of concentration. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1

GOLF: Several players from the Gladstone region fared well on the green at the Town of 1770 Ladies and Men's Open Championship.

Calliope's Sandy Davidson shot a 75 gross to win the women's version of the event.

She secured a comfortable victory by had seven shots from Bargara's Ralee Marxsen who finished on 82.

Cory Heslin finished runner-up in the A-grade men. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1

Agnes Water's Karen Euston won the B-grade by just one shot from Gladstone's Claire Hansen (92).

The port city's Denise Scherer took out the C-grade by 11 shots from Miriam Vale's Noelene Crawford who carded 119.

Biloela's Andrew Nolan shot a one over par nine to win the men's A-grade.

Nolan finished just one stroke ahead of Calliope's Cory Heslin who had to survive a play-off from Yeppoon's Aaron Malone when both players carded two-over scores of 70 gross.

Ralee Marxsen tees off down the fairway. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1

All players picked up valuable golfer of the years points.

Agnes Water's Jay Bills won the B-grade with a brilliant four-over par 72, seven shots from Yeppoon's Darren Sorrell (79).

The C-grade winner was John McLean from Agnes Water, three shots the better of fellow Agnes Water member John Jennings on 84.

Meanwhile the Calliope Gold Club will host a Two-Person Ambrose with a 11am shot gun start on Saturday.