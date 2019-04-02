Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sandy Davison is a study of concentration.
Sandy Davison is a study of concentration. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1
Golf

Seniors shine in Open Golf Championship in Agnes Water

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Apr 2019 4:05 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Several players from the Gladstone region fared well on the green at the Town of 1770 Ladies and Men's Open Championship.

Calliope's Sandy Davidson shot a 75 gross to win the women's version of the event.

She secured a comfortable victory by had seven shots from Bargara's Ralee Marxsen who finished on 82.

Cory Heslin finished runner-up in the A-grade men.
Cory Heslin finished runner-up in the A-grade men. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1

Agnes Water's Karen Euston won the B-grade by just one shot from Gladstone's Claire Hansen (92).

The port city's Denise Scherer took out the C-grade by 11 shots from Miriam Vale's Noelene Crawford who carded 119.

Biloela's Andrew Nolan shot a one over par nine to win the men's A-grade.

Nolan finished just one stroke ahead of Calliope's Cory Heslin who had to survive a play-off from Yeppoon's Aaron Malone when both players carded two-over scores of 70 gross.

Ralee Marxsen tees off down the fairway.
Ralee Marxsen tees off down the fairway. Contributed GLA020419GOLF1

All players picked up valuable golfer of the years points.

Agnes Water's Jay Bills won the B-grade with a brilliant four-over par 72, seven shots from Yeppoon's Darren Sorrell (79).

The C-grade winner was John McLean from Agnes Water, three shots the better of fellow Agnes Water member John Jennings on 84.

Meanwhile the Calliope Gold Club will host a Two-Person Ambrose with a 11am shot gun start on Saturday.

More Stories

1770 and agnes water agnes water golf club golf australia golf central queensland golf central queensland / golf central highlands
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Sooner and safer': Gladstone hot topic in pre-budget speech

    premium_icon 'Sooner and safer': Gladstone hot topic in pre-budget speech

    News The Deputy Prime Minister answered a response from the Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd

    • 2nd Apr 2019 3:39 PM
    'Extremely proud': Jumping hurdles all the way to Abu Dhabi

    premium_icon 'Extremely proud': Jumping hurdles all the way to Abu Dhabi

    News She just got back from the Special Olympics World Games.

    'Great announcement': GPC and MP back Port Access funding

    premium_icon 'Great announcement': GPC and MP back Port Access funding

    News $100 million in funds promised in Federal Budget.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 4:15 PM
    Drink driver flees on foot after crashing into front yard

    premium_icon Drink driver flees on foot after crashing into front yard

    News "You were in the laps of the gods and lucky enough to walk away...”

    • 2nd Apr 2019 4:00 PM