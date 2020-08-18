Seniors Morning Tea goes virtual

Judy Aitkenhead and Mayor Matt Burnett at the Gladstone Regional Council Mayor's Seniors Week morning tea last year.

SENIORS WEEK Morning Tea will have a different feel this year with the event going virtual on Friday.

The Mayor’s Seniors Morning Tea will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 health emergency, although seniors will still have an opportunity to join in on the fun.

The one-hour live stream will feature Mayor Matt Burnett, live music by local musician Clyde Cameron, poetry, gardening tips, yoga and a special Seniors Week message from Gladstone Regional councillors.

Mayor Burnett said the live stream would also pay homage to the “Our Priceless Past” initiative, which was put on hold this year.

“Initiated in 1999 to celebrate the International Year of the Older Person, the Our Priceless Past project has been providing valuable insight into the history of our region and the people who have played a role in that history,” Cr Burnett said.

“The project brings together students and senior citizens with about 300 stories collected since its inception and I look forward to seeing Our Priceless Past return in 2021.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the Our Priceless Past project partners who have supported this initiative throughout the years, including The Observer, Ergon Energy and more recently, LiveBetter Community Services.”

Cr Burnett reminded seniors aged 55 and over to collect a $10 Seniors Week Gift Voucher from Gladstone Regional Council offices so they can enjoy morning tea on the council.

“The vouchers can be used any time between 14 August to 28 August 2020 at participating cafes, coffee shops and restaurants in the Gladstone Region,” he said.

Cr Burnett encouraged aged care homes and retirement villages in the Gladstone Region to assist seniors with accessing the live stream, while also calling on tech-savvy younger relatives of seniors to assist them if required.

The livestream will be broadcast from 10am-11am this Friday.

Please visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/senior or call council on 4970 0700 for more information regarding Seniors Week in the Gladstone Region.