Seniors get to Savour the Flavour from new cooks

NO RESERVATIONS: Savour the Flavours team L-R Brooke Carroll, Jody Usher, Fallon Gudgeon and Kara Delaney with Evenglows' Roy Jones. Greg Bray

A CALL to help Gladstone's seniors has been answered in the nick of time by the team from Savour the Flavour.

Last October Evenglow volunteer Roy Jones put out a call for a cook to help feed large groups of seniors at their fortnightly social outing.

"Last year our regular cook Carrie Emmerson said she was retiring and leaving town," he said.

"There's normally 70 to 80 people come here to play games and listen to music for a few hours.

"It's a lot of meals to prepare and the people serving the oldies are getting old too.

"We were delighted when the team from Savour the Flavour said they would help us."

Cafe Manager Kara Delaney from Savour the Flavour said owner Janelle Noonan was pretty keen to help.

"We popped down to the Senior Citizen's Hall last year and had a look at the setup for the Christmas function," she said.

"There were about 104 people at that event.

"Janelle saw it as an opportunity to help train her work experience students and do something good for the community as well."

LUNCH IS SERVED: Savour the Flavours team prepare lunch for 76 Evenglow seniors. L-R: Brooke Carroll, Jody Usher, Fallon Gudgeon and Kara Delaney. Greg Bray

Ms Delaney said the business' staff were on hand for the first event of the year.

"We had 76 people here today," she said.

"We were all organised and served them morning tea, lunch and desert.

"Today's lunch was lasagne with garden salad, and we made the lasagne this morning, we wouldn't have it any other way.

"For dessert we served passionfruit cheesecake and icecream."

Mr Jones said the Evenglow group were very grateful for the assistance.

"They came at a great time and we're so glad they've come on board," he said.

"We're also looking forward to tucking into some fresh baked scones at later events."

Evenglow have been hosting the fortnightly event for seniors for over 41 years.