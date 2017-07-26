Seniors Expo coming to Gladstone

INSPIRING: Joyce Porteous is 93 and still playing bowls at the Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre.

DRAWING people back to the Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre is part of the reason a seniors expo is planned for next month.

Administrator Leanne Kendrick said they were organising the expo for August 23 from 10am-1pm at the centre, as part of Seniors Week.

"It is needed, we will have the police liaison officer coming in and he goes through the scams that are happening at the moment to make people aware of them,” he said.

"At the same time we're hoping to boost up members because membership is way down.

"We're looking at saying to people we've got all these things happening, if you like it, come down.”

There will be displays from different groups showing services and activities available to the region's senior citizens.

Gladstone Regional Council is putting on a number of activities as part of the week too.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Seniors Week, from August 19-27, was a dedicated time to recognise the valuable role of senior residents within our region.

"Whether it is through the workforce, volunteering or as grandparents, our senior residents contribute greatly within our communities and are highly valued and appreciated,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the region's 2017 Seniors Week program offered a mix of events and activities to suit the interests of residents aged 55 and over.

"Council has worked with regional community groups and businesses to offer a varied program, with some activities scheduled for weekends or outside of work hours to suit residents in employment,” he said.

"The majority of activities are free and bookings, which are essential for activities and events, will be taken from August 1.

"Seniors Week encourages residents aged 55 and over to catch up with friends, enjoy themselves, learn a skill, or gain new experiences.”

Bookings can be made from Tuesday by phoning 4976 6306 or 1300 733 343.

The 2017 Seniors Week program can be accessed online at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/seniors-week/seniors-week