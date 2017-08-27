25°
Seniors: A morning tea to get you dancing

27th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
FUN AND GAMES: The Mayor will have the crowd on their feet for the morning tea on Monday.
FUN AND GAMES: The Mayor will have the crowd on their feet for the morning tea on Monday.

IT'S time to get your boogie on. The Gladstone Region Seniors Week Mayor's Morning Tea will feature more than just a cuppa and a scone, instead, Mayor Matt Burnett will be asking the region's seniors (over 55s) to take part in a free boogie bingo event.

"I'm very excited to invite our region's seniors to a fun morning at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre,” Councillor Burnett said.

"This is more than just bingo. It's a show hosted by Ian Maurice and Karen Hamilton with entertainment and prizes and residents are sure to have a blast.”

In Boogie Bingo, certain numbers prompt a style of dance or song.

"You can simply play bingo or accept the challenge and dance to the music,” Cr Burnett said.

To book phone GECC: 49722822 or go online at http://bit.ly/2v3oBHL.

The morning tea is on Monday, August 28, from 10am to noon.

