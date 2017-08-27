Seniors: A morning tea to get you dancing

IT'S time to get your boogie on. The Gladstone Region Seniors Week Mayor's Morning Tea will feature more than just a cuppa and a scone, instead, Mayor Matt Burnett will be asking the region's seniors (over 55s) to take part in a free boogie bingo event.
"I'm very excited to invite our region's seniors to a fun morning at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre,” Councillor Burnett said.
"This is more than just bingo. It's a show hosted by Ian Maurice and Karen Hamilton with entertainment and prizes and residents are sure to have a blast.”
In Boogie Bingo, certain numbers prompt a style of dance or song.
"You can simply play bingo or accept the challenge and dance to the music,” Cr Burnett said.
To book phone GECC: 49722822 or go online at http://bit.ly/2v3oBHL.
The morning tea is on Monday, August 28, from 10am to noon.