Senior Fit a potluck of 'knowledge and empowerment'

ACTIVE BODY, ACTIVE MIND: Beth Henning, Joy McIntosch and Michelle Ellis having fun at a Senior Fit class which ran last week at the PCYC. Mike Richards GLA211218OFIT

A PROGRAM run by PCYC Gladstone is bringing health and happiness to dozens of senior residents.

Senior Fit classes run three times a week for people over the age of 60.

Gym and health fitness manager Tracey Moore said the sessions helped participants in all manners of personal wellbeing.

"We work over many different areas of fitness, strengthening, aerobic conditioning and things like that but the most important thing with this is the bonding, it's such a nurturing environment,” Ms Moore said.

"There's a great sense of friendship and camaraderie - when the exercises get a bit tough they spur each other on, there's so much inspiration.

"We see people achieve amazing results ... whether that be managing their chronic illness or just ageing in general.”

Ms Moore said on average the classes attracted between 35 and 39 dedicated participants, with the oldest being 82 years old.

She said participants were given personalised plans to allow for individual progression.

"And it's a real privilege because in this group we've got some scholars and teachers at the top of their field. It's just a room full of knowledge and empowerment,” she said.

Yvette Luckock joined the "fitness family” three years ago and has never looked back.

"A lot of people think because we're seniors that we no longer keep fit and we sit down, read a book and we're grandmothers and grandfathers,” Ms Luckock said.

"We've had people who have come on wheelie walkers who are now doing exercise without it. We've had people who've had knee surgery, back surgery and hip replacements.

"This class is about a fitness program on all levels ... We all need to prevent falls, accidents and keep fit for our grandkids.” Noor Gillani