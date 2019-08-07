Menu
ON THE GROUND: NAB senior economist Gareth Spence in Gladstone yesterday for an economic forum with the Gladstone business community.
Senior economist reveals global trends at forum

Matt Taylor
7th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
A SENIOR economist from Sydney today sat down with local businesses to help them understand the impacts of global economies on day-to-day operations.

Gareth Spence from NAB Bank visited Gladstone after making presentations at Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Hosted at Rydges Hotel, the NAB economic forum was attended by about 40 business people ranging from small businesses to large manufacturers and large-scale farmers.

Mr Spence said issues such as interest rates, global consumer demand, exchange rates and other global factors weren't always obvious impacts but affected regional businesses.

"We do a lot of work internally and it's not a lot of effort to actually go one step further and speak to our customers in the regional areas,” Mr Spence said.

"As an economist we see a lot of aggregate data and anecdotes but it's always good to come out to these areas and see what exactly the moving mechanisms are and what that means.

"It's just to give people a broader perspective and think more broadly about the risks, opportunities and challenges that might come their way.”

With a range of people attending the event it is hoped each will have a different takeaway for their individual businesses.

