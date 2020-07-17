Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over DV claims

by Thomas Chamberlin & Kate Kyriacou
17th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One of Queensland's most senior police officers has been stood down today over domestic violence allegations.

The Courier-Mail has tonight confirmed an investigation has been launched into a member of the senior executive.

"An investigation into the allegations is ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The investigation has not resulted in any charges being laid at this time.

"More specific details about the member cannot be provided to protect the identity of the aggrieved.

"The QPS has a zero-tolerance approach to domestic and family violence and expects high standards of its members."

 

 

 

Originally published as Senior cop stood down over DV claims

More Stories

domestic violence domestic violence allegations queensalnd senior police officer stood down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        premium_icon You could be stung: Employment rights eroded by JobKeeper

        Careers Fair Work Act reforms have blurred workplace definitions, says CQU Academic.

        World leading carbon tech delevoped in Gladstone shed

        premium_icon World leading carbon tech delevoped in Gladstone shed

        News The soil condition analysis scanner measures carbon levels in soil samples.

        Drag racers sizzle at Benaraby strip

        premium_icon Drag racers sizzle at Benaraby strip

        Motor Sports “The excitement levels on Saturday were at an all time high,” president Mike...

        Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

        premium_icon Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

        News The owner of the vessel had shown ‘no interest’ in proceedings against him.