Senior citizens group granted $35,000 to go solar

Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing members Len Woodman and Des Robson at Port Curtis Place, Senior Citizens Centre in Gladstone, which had solar panels installed. Caroline Tung

A NON-PROFIT group has been granted $35,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund to install solar panels at the Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre.

Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing committee member Len Woodman said the panels, with a total 30.16kW kilowatt array, would save the group $2000 per quarter.

"Being a not-for-profit organisation and just providing a service, we don't receive an income, only the donations we receive," Mr Woodman said.

"The $35,000 was just out of our reach."

The committee applied for funding assistance from various organisations over the years.

"Finally the Gambling Community Benefits Fund came to the party, so we're very grateful," Mr Woodman said.

"We receive wonderful support from the community from time to time."

Mr Woodman said solar panels were a "perfect mix" for the organisation's operations.

"We have functions at night, and so we're still connected to the grid, but the majority of our power usage is actually during the day," he said.

Solar Panel Gladstone logged the centre's usage patterns for two weeks.

The resulting graphs matched solar production graphs very closely.

Solar Power Gladstone owner Murray Kay. Caroline Tung

Owner Murray Kay said savings would be substantial, according to the data.

"It always gives us a great feeling knowing we are able to reduce the power costs of very worthwhile community groups," he said.