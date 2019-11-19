Menu
Blake Thomsen sending his Santa letter in Gladstone's Australia Post Office, November 18.
Send letter to Santa at North Pole

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
THE Christmas countdown is on, which means it’s time for children to start writing their wishlists.

Australia Post’s Michelle Skehan said Australia Post is excited for families to participate in its interactive Santa Mail tracker once again.

“Santa Mail is a treasured tradition in so many households,” Ms Skehan said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to practise letter-writing skills and address, stamp and post a letter,” she said.

To take part, send your festive letters to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.

Santa Mail letters can be placed in any dedicated Santa Mail box or red street post box.

Families are encouraged to lodge their letters before Friday, December 13.

For further information on Santa Mail, please visit auspost.com.au/santamail.

