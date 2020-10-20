Send in your questions for the Gladstone candidates

Candidates for the seat of Gladstone in the Queensland Election 2020, incumbent member Glenn Butcher (Labor), Ron Harding (LNP) and Kevin Jorgensen (One Nation). Picture Rodney Stevens

IF YOU have a question you desperately want answers to, from the candidates in the upcoming October 31 state election, here is your chance.

On Thursday from 6.30pm, The Observer is broadcasting a free-to-view livestreamed debate on this website with three Gladstone candidates.

As part of the debate, we want to pose a number of readers’ questions.

Here are some ideas that may help get you started if you would like to submit a question for consideration.

Does the health and hospital situation make you irate?

Are you concerned if and where your high school children will be able to get a job?

Minister for Manufacturing Glenn Butcher at the Queensland Health PPE warehouse in Townsville. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Fed up with paying exorbitant electricity prices?

Do you think the state’s major artery, the Bruce Highway, is a death trap?

How does each party plan to supercharge manufacturing, creating jobs and prosperity in Gladstone?

Is your sporting or recreational club in need of funding for new facilities?

The questions you choose to submit for consideration are up to you, and The Observer will select the best ones to be asked as part of the debate.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding takes extreme pride in the certificates of appreciation on his office wall that illustrate his contribution to the Gladstone region over 25 years. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The debate will feature incumbent Labor Member, Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher; LNP candidate Ron Harding; and One Nation candidate Kevin Jorgensen.

The Observer editor Darryn Nufer and senior journalist Rodney Stevens will be selecting the best, most appropriate questions to ask the three candidates during the debate.

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Brainstorm ideas with your husband or wife, partner, friends, workmates or family and send them in for us to consider.

Please include your full name and where you live on any question submitted.

You have until noon on Thursday to submit your question to rodney.stevens@news.com.au.

To those of you who aren’t enrolled to vote, 2020 is the time to get involved.

After the enormous global upheaval caused by the COVID pandemic, there has never been a more important time to make your vote count and help shape Gladstone’s, Queensland’s and the nation’s future.

