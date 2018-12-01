Senator thanks all levels of Government for help

SENATOR Matthew Canavan has paid tribute to the firefighters currently on the front line, as the battle continues to contain bushfires in the region.

Speaking at Gladstone Airport yesterday upon the arrival of 100 interstate firefighters, Senator Canavan said the response to the emergency situation has been remarkable.

"The last couple of days have been incredibly fraught in Central Queensland but it does look like today is having some ease in those conditions," he said.

"The main thing is everyone remains vigilant. The last couple of days we've survived because there's been incredible amount of cooperation and collaboration with all people.

"The emergency services have done a remarkable job, it's a testament to the preparedness they go through that they act so seamlessly and quickly when conditions change."

Senator Canavan also thanked his fellow political colleagues, who had a heightened presence in the area yesterday as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the region. "It's moments like this we come together as a country, moments like this we work together and all levels of government has been cooperating," Senator Canavan said.

"I want to compliment (mayors) Matt Burnett and Margaret Strelow and her team in Rockhampton and the state politicians in our region.

"We've all worked together to make sure nobody yet has been injured or worse, and we want to keep it that way."