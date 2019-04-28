Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Fraser Anning (right) attends the True Blue Crew barbecue in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Senator Fraser Anning (right) attends the True Blue Crew barbecue in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Politics

Anning slams ‘socialist media’ at anti-Islamic meeting

by Patrick Billings
28th Apr 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning has denounced "the socialist media" to cheers of support by a crowd in Gatton.

Mr Anning described the group as "patriots".

"I'd love to see the left wing media give an unbiased report and let the Australian people make their own decision, that's hardly likely when you've got a socialist media," he said to cheers.

The event was attended by about 150 people. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The event was attended by about 150 people. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Apparently (the attacker) is not a member of the True Blue Crew, he just an individual who may have gotten sick of somebody pushing a camera in his face. He reacted badly, he should have just kept walking."

 

Jim Savage from the True Blue Conservative Queensland Party. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Jim Savage from the True Blue Conservative Queensland Party. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

Heavy security was present at the event in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Heavy security was present at the event in Gatton. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Mr Anning said he hoped to get enough candidates on the cross bench to wield the balance of power to "block any bills until we can get the things we want."

He said this included withdrawing from the "corrupt" United Nations and legislation to allow the public a vote on who can immigrate to Australia.

The barbecue was held in Gatton, west of Ipswich. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The barbecue was held in Gatton, west of Ipswich. Picture: Nigel Hallett

More Stories

anning anti-islam editors picks federal election 2019

Top Stories

    Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    premium_icon Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    News IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition at Heron Island.

    Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    News Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.41am.

    BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    premium_icon BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    News 'They get their name from the whistle-like call'

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    News Sky News frontman Peter Gleeson will moderate proceedings