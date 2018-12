QUEENSLAND Senator Fraser Anning will visit the Gladstone region tonight to host a public forum.

The free, open-to-all forum will be held at the Calliope Railway Hotel at 41 Stirrat St from 7pm.

Senator Anning's media advisor said the forum would touch on the former publican's concerns for Queensland.

He said discussions would be driven by the community and residents were welcome to come and raise local issues.