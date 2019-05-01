Senator Anning makes appearance at Gladstone polling booth

Senator Fraser Anning visited Gladstone's pre-polling booth on Goondoon Street to help hand out how to vote cards.

CONSERVATIVE National Party leader Fraser Anning paid a visit to the Goondoon St pre-polling booth yesterday.

Senator Anning - who lived in Gladstone for six years, working in construction and the hotel industry - said he was meeting with constituents and "listening to their problems".

He described his party's candidate for Flynn, Marcus Hiesler, as a "good guy" but admitted to not knowing much about him.

"We had 10 working days to get a whole team, 30 candidates for 30 seats in Queensland, and we did as much vetting as we could and found that we have some extremely good candidates," the senator said.

Senator Anning's appearance in Gladstone is another sign of Flynn's importance to this year's federal election.

He is the fourth party leader to visit the marginal electorate in two weeks, after Bill Shorten, Scott Morrison and Pauline Hanson last week.

Concerned for the future of where he once lived, Senator Anning said his preferences included putting the "toxic" Greens-Labor "alliance" last.

"Our industry is being destroyed by the power prices - the Labor government is talking about doubling the renewables, which will double the power prices that will shut down a lot of our heavy industry," he said.

"Some of these regional towns, they survive on the coal mining industry."

Asked what issues he believed were key to winning the seat of Flynn, he singled out immigration.

He said Labor's plan to introduce more immigrants to regional areas was going to damage communities.

"These people, most of the fake refugees don't work," he said.