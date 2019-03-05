Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke.
Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke. Emma Murray
Politics

Senate inquiry into skills shortage comes north

Zizi Averill
by
5th Mar 2019 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first in a series of Senate public hearings will begin today in Mackay to investigate the effectiveness of the temporary skilled visa system.

The inquiry will investigate criticisms from both industry and unions that the visas are not properly meeting market demand, nor considering the availability of local workers.

Industry bodies have criticised the system for failing to meet skills demands, specifically in regional areas.

Resource Industry Network's Adrienne Rourke said the hearing presented an excellent opportunity to discuss how visas could meet the region's "growth pains".

Ms Rourke said a small labour market had caused a critical skills shortage and migrants remained hesitant to move to the region. She said the system to evaluate skills shortages was inadequate.

"The industry is put on a national average and they don't look at the pockets of need. Or a region is kind of lumped together and there's not actually understanding the detail of it," she said.

The inquiry will also hear from a number of unions, which will argue industries who sought to replace permanent workers with a transitional and insecure workforce had exploited the visa system.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said industry interests had dominated the temporary skilled visa system and had spiralled "out of control".

Ms McManus said of the nation's 1.4 million temporary workers visas, "far too many of them are exploited and being used by business to cut costs".

The inquiry has already received submissions from 49 unions, education providers and industry bodies.

Scheduled to appear today are the Mackay Region Chamber of Commerce, Resource Industry Network, Migration Council of Australia, Australasian Meat Industry Employees' Union, Electrical Trades Union , Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council

The Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee public hearing begins today, Tuesday, at 9.30am at Quest Mackay, 38 Macalister Street.

.

HAVE YOUR SAY: SMS your thoughts to 0409499846 or submit a letter to the editor to news@daily.mercury.com.au

australasian meat industry employees union australian council of trade unions australian manufacturing workers union electrical trades union legal and constitutional affairs references commit mackay resource industry network senate senate inquiry temporary skilled visa union
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How you can help shape the future of PCYC precinct

    premium_icon How you can help shape the future of PCYC precinct

    News 'This information will be used to assist to identify the future potential needs of Memorial Park later in the study.'

    Fate of native plants could depend on individual landholders

    premium_icon Fate of native plants could depend on individual landholders

    News There are six endangered species identified in the Gladstone region.

    Gladstone turns it up on national television

    premium_icon Gladstone turns it up on national television

    News What the Mayor said on live tv this morning

    New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    premium_icon New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    News The Gladstone practitioner offers bulk-billing services.

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:00 PM