Senate inquiry into skills shortage comes north

THE first in a series of Senate public hearings will begin today in Mackay to investigate the effectiveness of the temporary skilled visa system.

The inquiry will investigate criticisms from both industry and unions that the visas are not properly meeting market demand, nor considering the availability of local workers.

Industry bodies have criticised the system for failing to meet skills demands, specifically in regional areas.

Resource Industry Network's Adrienne Rourke said the hearing presented an excellent opportunity to discuss how visas could meet the region's "growth pains".

Ms Rourke said a small labour market had caused a critical skills shortage and migrants remained hesitant to move to the region. She said the system to evaluate skills shortages was inadequate.

"The industry is put on a national average and they don't look at the pockets of need. Or a region is kind of lumped together and there's not actually understanding the detail of it," she said.

The inquiry will also hear from a number of unions, which will argue industries who sought to replace permanent workers with a transitional and insecure workforce had exploited the visa system.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said industry interests had dominated the temporary skilled visa system and had spiralled "out of control".

Ms McManus said of the nation's 1.4 million temporary workers visas, "far too many of them are exploited and being used by business to cut costs".

The inquiry has already received submissions from 49 unions, education providers and industry bodies.

Scheduled to appear today are the Mackay Region Chamber of Commerce, Resource Industry Network, Migration Council of Australia, Australasian Meat Industry Employees' Union, Electrical Trades Union , Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union and the Queensland Tourism Industry Council

The Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee public hearing begins today, Tuesday, at 9.30am at Quest Mackay, 38 Macalister Street.

.

HAVE YOUR SAY: SMS your thoughts to 0409499846 or submit a letter to the editor to news@daily.mercury.com.au