Senate candidate's visit puts children, integrity first

SHE'S been an activist for child protection ever since her daughter was sexually assaulted at age six and now Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston is taking it to the senate.

Ms Johnston, who is running as an independent senate candidate in this year's federal election, visited Gladstone yesterday as part of a regional tour to spread her message.

Meeting with residents, she renewed calls for a royal commission into the family law system and a National Integrity Commission into political donations, lobbying and conflicts of interest.

Named Australian of the Year for Queensland in 2015 for her work through the well-known charity, Ms Johnston labelled the family law system a "humanitarian crisis."

"I sat in the prime minister's office with Malcolm Turnbull and (George) Christensen and said what are we going to do about this, we need a royal commission," Ms Johnston said.

"They know it, they told me they know it and yet they didn't hold a royal commission.

"These kids are dying, they're committing suicide, they're cutting themselves, huge mental health issues, they're committing crimes because they feel angry nobody's protecting them."

If elected, Ms Johnston wants to use the position to campaign for the nationwide introduction of child advocacy centres to provide risk assessments to courts.

"They're sent home court ordered to get raped. It's insane and it's preventable so I fight like a banshee for our kids," she said.

Ms Johnston also called for a national integrity commission and tougher rules on political donations, lobbying and conflicts of interest.

She hopes a commission would provide somewhere for people to go for issues to be looked at independently from government.