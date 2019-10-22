Menu
170 teacher aides in attendance for the Teacher's Aide Pro-Development day. Picture: Eilish Massie
How our teacher aide's are helping kids of all abilities

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 10:00 AM
MORE than 170 teacher aides from 18 schools attended yesterday's Teacher's Aide pro-development summit.

The event brought together teacher aides from as far west as Moura and north to Rockhampton, with the aim of introducing different techniques to teach children of all abilities.

Teacher aide Kay Drew said topics covered during the event included how to better teach students with special needs. One of the presenters, Harold Stone, has been a teacher for more than 10 years. Mr Stone, who has asperges, said these seminars allowed teacher aide's to become ambassadors for people with autism.

"[These seminars] help teacher aides translate some of the things that are going on in the neurotypical world and to be put in a way that can be accessed by the autistic people," he said.

Next year's summit aims to spread awareness to more schools in the region.

