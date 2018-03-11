Menu
WRITTEN OFF: A car involved in a collision with a semi-trailer has reportedly suffered extensive damage.
Breaking

BREAKING: Semi-trailer, car collide on Bruce Hwy

Andrew Thorpe
by
11th Mar 2018 2:04 PM

EMERGENCY services are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Miriam Vale.

A semi-trailer has reportedly collided with a car near the turn-off to the Granite Creek rest area, about 35km south of the township.

Police were called to the job at 1.26pm and are still on their way.

A police spokesman said no one had been reported injured and the highway was not blocked, though the car involved has reportedly suffered extensive damage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

