Semi showdown: ‘We know we’ll have to be on our game’

Frenchville's Jordan Miller has thrived in the captaincy role, and finished the regular season as equal leading goalscorer. Photo: Jann Houley

FRENCHVILLE are just two wins away from claiming back-to-back CQ Premier League titles but that’s not front of mind for coach Mat Wust.

“I’m not thinking about that (the title defence),” he said.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time and trying to achieve what we want to achieve by winning each time we go out on the field.”

Wust said that would be the case on Saturday night when they host Bluebirds United in the major semi-final.

The victor will advance to the November 7 decider, while the loser will take on the winner from the second semi between Central and Capricorn Coast the following week.

Frenchville finished as minor premiers, rounding out their regular season with a 5-2 win over Nerimbera last Saturday.

Ryan Hawken was one of Frenchville’s best last Saturday night, scoring a brace in their 5-2 win over Nerimbera. Photo: Jann Houley

“The two goals we conceded we weren’t happy about, but we played pretty well,” Wust said.

“Everyone’s hitting their straps, everyone’s playing good football now.

“There were some great performances on Saturday night, especially from Ryan Hawken and Harry Dean.

“The best thing was how quick we moved; our transition was phenomenally fast.”

Wust said that with every one of his squad running into top form, the biggest drama would be deciding on the starting line-up for the semi showdown.

Bluebirds won two of the teams’ three meetings this season, but it was Frenchville who took the honours in their most recent clash a fortnight ago.

The win-loss record did not concern Wust, who said each team went into finals football with a “clean slate”.

Frenchville will do battle with Bluebirds United in the CQ Premier League major semi-final on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

Jordan Miller has been in scintillating form for Frenchville since assuming the captaincy.

He finished the regular season with 16 goals, equal with Central’s Garth Lawrie.

Wust said his skipper would again be looking to lead from the front against Bluebirds but it would take a complete team performance to get the result.

“Bluebirds are a good, solid team; their midfield is really strong, their forward line is very strong,” Wust said.

“They’ll turn up on the night and want to play good football.

“We know we’ll have to be on our game, with everyone playing their role.

“We’ll change our formation a little bit to suit them but, other than that, we just need to keep doing what we’re doing, just keep building on what we’ve built so far this season.”

CQ Premier League ladder

1. Frenchville 39

2. Bluebirds United 33

3. Central 27

4. Capricorn Coast 11

5. Berserker Southside 9

6. Nerimbera 7

CQ Premier League semi-finals

7.00pm Saturday: Frenchville v Bluebirds United, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

7.00pm Saturday: Central v Capricorn Coast, Brian Niven Park, Gladstone