Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run.
Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run. Mike Richards GLA190818FRUN
Sellout for B2B a first in 5 years

Jessica Perkins
16th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
FOR the first time in five years, Botanic to Bridge registrations have hit full capacity.

There have been over 3800 registrations prior to the event.

Registrations for the 3km race sold out on Wednesday evening and registrations for the 8km race sold out yesterday morning at close of registrations.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's people, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said the team was thrilled with the result.

"We have closed with over 200 registrations ahead of last year, which is just amazing,” Ms Winsor said.

"We're a little bit speechless at the numbers.

"It's fantastic for Gladstone but also for us to have a sellout event on our 10th year anniversary ... it just shows the support from the community.”

In a throwback to the early years of B2B, this year's shirt colour will be navy blue.

"For us this year it will be a similar colour to what we've had in the early years,” Ms Winsor said.

Ms Winsor said the colour was similar to the branding colour for GPC and Santos GLNG, the major sponsor of the event.

She said the shirt each year was a "topic of conversation”.

"It'll be a sea of navy blue,” she said.

"We just can't wait to see the community out and about having a great day.”

There will be activities for everyone at the finish line including massages, a slide for the kids, a coffee van and more.

"Even for the folk that aren't running or walking ... there will be something to do for the family,” Ms Winsor said.

She said she was grateful for the support from the community for the event.

Participants can collect their race pack from the race office, which will be open today at the CQUniversity Marina Campus 7.30am-6.30pm. It will re-open tomorrow 8am-noon.

