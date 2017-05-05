'Selling out': Big coal call for Gladstone gets support

THE Minister for Resources and Northern Australia has jumped on the Gladstone Regional Council's coal cause.

In the process Senator Matt Canavan has issued a challenge to Labor leaders Bill Shorten and Annastacia Palaszczuk to listen to Queenslanders and keep an open mind on coal-fired power stations.

His comments follow the council's move to write to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to express support for a coal-fired power station be built in Gladstone.

>> Who cares about the southern 'latte sippers', bring a coal-fired power station here

"The message from regional Queenslanders is loud and clear: they want reliable power and the jobs it provides and they want coal-fired power stations in the mix," Mr Canavan said.

"Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should drop their blinkered philosophical arguments against coal-fired power stations and support the wishes of regional Queenslanders."

Gladstone Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor was quoted in Wednesday's The Observer saying the council was sending a message that Gladstone wanted a coal-fired power station.

"Bill Shorten and Annastacia Palaszczuk are increasingly isolated with their refusal to consider advanced coal technologies. They claim to represent workers, but they're selling them out by ruling out coal," Mr Canavan said.

"Chris Trevor has been a Labor stalwart ... but he can see the benefits a coal-fired power station would bring to the region.

"I am calling on Bill Shorten and Annastacia Palaszczuk to defy their Canberra coalition partners, the Greens, and listen to regional Queenslanders."

Mr Shorten and the premiers' office were contacted for comment.