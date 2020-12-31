Self-diagnosed kleptomaniac steals from charity shop

Blue Care Gladstone was the target of Brett John Rodgers.

A GLADSTONE man who believes he suffers from kleptomania said he thought the fish tank he stole from a charity shop was being thrown out.

Brett John Rodgers, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14 to stealing and failing to ensure a passenger less than four was in a child restraint.

On November 3 at 1.15am, Rodgers along with a co-accused were captured on CCTV targeting Blue Care where Rodgers picked up a fish tank worth $50.

Rodgers was intercepted driving on November 8 when he admitted to stealing the fish tank and stated it was a “stupid spur of the moment” decision.

When intercepted his one-year-old son was seen sitting on the lap of his older sister - not in required restraints.

At the time, Rodgers was on parole for matters dealt with in August and a suspended sentence for other matters.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said on the night of the offence, Rodgers had driven past Blue Care and noticed the tank out the front next to a bin.

She said there was no price tag and a crack in the tank.

“In his mind it was rubbish,” she said.

She conceded he hadn’t made reasonable enquires about the tank and that it wasn’t in the bin or on the kerb.

He said Rodgers had fixed the fish tank and returned it which was confirmed by Blue Care.

Ms Ditchfield said Rodgers believed he suffered from kleptomania however he had not been diagnosed or treated.

She said he had started doing restorations to keep busy and taken up fishing.

Following 36 days served in pre-sentence custody, Rodgers was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.

He was also fined $400.

