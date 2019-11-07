Select four ready for basketball transition

BASKETBALL :A huge opportunity presents itself for four Gladstone under-18 representative players.

They have the chance to impress at the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Bundaberg on Saturday and Sunday.

Ben Knight, Owen Gardiner, Joseph McEldowney and Seth Collins have all been selected in the North Queensland State Performance Program squad, which will be culled further after the second phase of training sessions in Townsville on November 16-17.

“I just have to keep training and keep getting my shots up, keep going really and do what I have to do to get there,” Ben said.

Point guard Seth said to get more shots in and create scoring chances for his teammates was one area he wants to showcase in Bundaberg and also in the scrimmages in Townsville.

“Just try to get better at everything really,” he said.

Seth said Gladstone U18 coach Hayden “Chips” Castell advised his players to approach round two of the CQJBC with a fresh mindset.

Castell highlighted one area where the undefeated Gladstone team needs to improve.

“It’s to get better in defence,” he said.

Bundaberg will be Gladstone’s first opponent at 10am on Saturday followed by the improving Emerald Chargers at 1pm.

Castell said it was important for the team to establish its identity.

“By that I mean to play with pace and if we make a mistake, not to dwell on it,” he said.

“It’s about playing positive basketball and keeping our heads up.”

The coach said Ben, Owen, Joseph and Seth have “all the chance in the world”’ to make it to the next the next level of their development.

Gladstone play Rocky and Bundy again on Sunday.