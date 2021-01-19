Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stardust will be seized if an owner does not come forward by February 8.
Stardust will be seized if an owner does not come forward by February 8.
Motoring

Seizure notice placed on abandoned vessel in CQ waters

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A vessel anchored at Port Alma will be seized if the owner does not come forward in the next few weeks.

Maritime Safety Queensland has declared the ‘Stardust’ vessel to be derelict and a seizure notice has been placed on it.

The vessel displays the name “Stardust” and the registration symbols UZ840Q.

It is described as a 12.3m long, ferrocement, mono hull sailing vessel that is white in colour.

Maritime Safety Queensland has reported it is located at Port Alma Harbour at the position of: Latitude: -23.591950°, longitude: 150.862783°.

The vessel is anchored at Port Alma.
The vessel is anchored at Port Alma.

If the vessel is not claimed by the owner by 4pm on Monday, February 8, it may be seized and removed to be sold at public auction or destroyed.

“It is always the responsibility of vessel owners to maintain their vessels in a seaworthy condition or remove them from Queensland waters,” a Maritime Safety Queensland spokesperson said.

Maritime Safety Queensland can pursue costs from owners where they are subsequently identified.

If you wish to assert ownership of the property described above, you must attend in person the Maritime Safety Queensland office, Level 7, 21 Yarroon Street, Gladstone, before 4pm on Monday February 8.

maritime safety queensland port alma seizure vessel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        Premium Content Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        News Lara Downey damaged part of the scenery when she was drunk.

        Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        Premium Content Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

        News Daniel Lloyd Grahame illegally gained access to a Central Queensland wildlife...

        BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Premium Content BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Sport “Our goal at the start was to medal and we did that.”

        POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        Premium Content POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        News Paramedics were called to a report of a near drowning on Monday afternoon.