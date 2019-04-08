'Seek feedback': Mayor speaks on local govt reforms

THE State Government recently announced an update on proposed Local Government reforms and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett is pleased with the outcome.

The reform package, which has taken on feedback from councils across Queensland, also fulfils the State Government's commitment to high levels of integrity and transparency in Local Government.

The proposed reforms include Compulsory Preferential Voting in councils that had existing divisional areas and Proportional Representation for those councils who don't, like the Gladstone region.

Cr Burnett said this is good news for the region, stating it highlighted Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe had taken on board the concerns of Local Government in drafting the bill.

"While the major changes may still be introduced in 2024, it gives us appropriate time to consult with our community on the two options being put forward,” Cr Burnett said.

Compulsory Preferential Voting will be introduced from the 2020 Local Government election, to align voting methodologies with state and federal elections and to avoid voter confusion.

"The status quo of, 'first past the post' is still, in my opinion, the most democratic way to elect councillors,” Cr Burnett said.

"However, we now have the opportunity to seek feedback from the community on the Government's alternative options of divisional representation or proportional representation.

"Currently the mayoralty is decided by optional preferential,which means the voter can mark one box for the candidate of their choice or direct preferences if they would like to, but either way your vote is counted.”

Cr Burnett said in some cases, Compulsory Preferential Voting forced residents to direct preferences to candidates they do not support for their first preference to be counted.

"I personally believe if the voter's intention is clear then the vote should be counted,” he said.

Changes to the Proportional Representation voting system would be too complex to introduce for the 2020 election, with the aim to introduce partial proportional representation for undivided councils at the 2024 election.

Partial proportional representation in undivided councils means voters could vote in the same way they do now, only having to number the boxes for the number of councillors being elected.