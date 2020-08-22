See the winners: Tannum Sands clean up at lifesaving awards

TANNUM SANDS Surf Lifesaving Club won a raft of awards at the 66th Annual Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Awards this month.

While COVID-19 put a hold on celebratory gatherings, livestream announcements via social media ensured the congratulatory messages were shared far and wide.

Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaver Allana Buck was recognised for her passion and dedication to coastal safety, being awarded the Nearly Will’s Scholarship.

Allana, a member of the TSSLC since 2014, gained her Bronze Medallion in 2016 and has contributed over 240 volunteer patrol hours over the past four seasons.

Archie Lowe and Chris Skerman were recognised for their Officiating service at the 66th Annual Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Awards.

Those hours include Christmas Day for the past two seasons, as well as patrolling the beaches of the Wide Bay Capricorn Region as a professional lifeguard for the past 2 seasons.

“I was humbled to be selected as a recipient of this scholarship”, Ms Buck said.

“This scholarship has made me extremely proud of all my achievements within lifesaving both as a club member and patrolling member.

“I am so grateful to be part of such an amazing community and being awarded this scholarship has just reinforced this even more.

“Not only will this help me financially with my university fees next year but it has also encouraged me to continue my involvement in lifesaving as long as I can.”

State Awards Finalist Kane Martin demonstrated his sporting prowess throughout the season.

TSSLC President and life member Mark Bryant said the Club and the surf lifesaving movement could not function without volunteers; particularly those as dedicated as Allana.

“While all surf lifesavers across Queensland do a fantastic job, both on the beach and out in the community, it’s important that we celebrate the achievements of those that go well above and beyond the call of duty,” Mr Bryant said.

“These awards are a genuine recognition of their dedication and commitment to their club, local community and the wider surf lifesaving movement.”

Scholarship recipient Allana Buck, second from left, with her patrol group at Tannum Sands.

Other local talent recognised includes:

Queensland Country Junior Representatives: Camille Bebendorf, Brooke Copsey, Kai Devine, Jack Lynch, Oscar Wemmerslager, Stephanie Elliott, Jake Devine, Kade Goudie, Abby-Rose Churchward, Rhiannon Copsey, Sophie O’Neill, Taj Andrews, Brady Blake, Kane Martin, Millie Hinz.

Kane Martin Junior Athlete of the Year: Kane Martin

Kane Martin State Awards Finalist: Kane Martin

Kane Martin Lifesaver of the Year: Mark Bryant (TSSLSC President)

Mark Bryant (TSSLSC President) Nearly Will’s Scholarship: Allana Buck

Allana Buck John Barlow Memorial Shield – Administrator of the Year: Belinda Sullivan (TSSLSC Secretary)

– Administrator of the Year: Belinda Sullivan (TSSLSC Secretary) 25 Years Officiating Service: Gary (Archie) Lowe and Ken Williams

Gary (Archie) Lowe and Ken Williams 20 Years Officiating Service: Gail Williams

Gail Williams 15 Years Officiating Service: Trevor Craig

Trevor Craig 10 Years Officiating Service: Mark Bryant

Mark Bryant 5 Years Officiating Service: Chris Skerman and Lisa Dollery

Chris Skerman and Lisa Dollery Gary Radel Trophy – Most Improved Patrol Club of the Year: Tannum Sands SLSC

Patrols at Tannum Sands main beach commence on September 19 2020 in time for the school holidays.

Nippers sign on is Sunday, August 23 from 9am to midday at the Tannum Sands Primary School pool, Waratah Cres.