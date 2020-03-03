SEE THE VIDEO: Man’s drunken attack on cab driver

Daniel Lee Richard Graeme Paul’s rampage was only stopped when bystanders responded to the cab driver honking her horn for help.

A DRUNK man bashed a 64-year-old Uber driver and female cab driver within minutes of each other after a bender on Australia Day.

The New Zealand national walked from the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday with a three-month suspended sentence and 180 hours community service.

He had pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and assault of a person over 60.

"It boils down to you were very drunk and decided to take it out on these two people," Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

Daniel Lee Richard Graeme Paul (right) leaves Southport Magistrates Court with his lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery

Police prosecutor Caitlin Usher told the court that in the early hours of January 27 this year Uber driver Kent Blythe picked up Paul in Palm Beach to take him to Southport.

"Mr Blythe has driven about 40m and pulled over due to Paul's attitude which was abusive," she said.

Paul then struck Mr Blythe, 64, in the face and placed him in a headlock and damaged his glasses.

The court was told Paul then ran away.

Ms Usher said minutes later, about 5.15am, Paul flagged down a taxi on the Gold Coast Hwy.

She said Paul and the driver, Soonhee Ghim, argued after Paul was told he could not be taken to Southport for $10.

"He began to verbally berate her and she activated the duress alarm," Ms Usher said.

The court was told Paul elbowed and punched Ms Ghim, 56, in the face three to four times.

She began to honk the horn and witnesses gave chase as Paul ran away.

Ms Usher said red blood smears were found on the taxi door and the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Police were able to track down Paul through the Uber account the ride share trip had been booked.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Paul had no criminal history.

He said the day before the assaults Paul had attended an Australia Day party at Tallebudgera Creek before going to a friends house where the party continued.

Mr MacCallum said Paul was asked to leave after he tried to break up a fight between two other people.

He said the personal trainer had moved to the Gold Coast from New Zealand about four years ago.

Convictions were recorded.