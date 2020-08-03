Menu
Emergency services are on scene at the intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Streets.
News

SEE THE PHOTOS: Three people in hospital after CBD crash

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbemcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 2:15 PM
UPDATE 2.09PM:

A Queensland Police officer on scene said three people were taken to hospital.

The grey Landcruiser at the centre of a crash which disrupted traffic on one of Gladstone's busiest intersections this afternoon.
He said the driver and passenger of the landcruiser and the driver of the utility were taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Paramedics did not have far to travel from their base on the corner of Tank Street and Glenlyon Road to attend the scene of the crash.
The Landcruiser was written off and towed from the scene at 2.10pm.

The ute was able to be started, driven and parked approximately a hundred metres from the scene.

Three people in so far unknown conditions were transported to Gladstone Hospital, with details to follow about them shortly.
INITIAL 2.01PM:

A two-vehicle crash is expected to cause traffic delays this afternoon after a grey landcruiser and black Holden ute collided in Gladstone Central.

The second vehicle, a black Holden utility, was able to be started and driven approximately 100 metres away from the scene.
Emergency services are on scene at the intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Streets.

Several people were taken to Gladstone Hospital.

The driver of the Landcruiser was breath tested and questioned by police on scene.

More to come.

