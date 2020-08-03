SEE THE PHOTOS: Three people in hospital after CBD crash

Emergency services are on scene at the intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Streets.

UPDATE 2.09PM:

A Queensland Police officer on scene said three people were taken to hospital.

The grey Landcruiser at the centre of a crash which disrupted traffic on one of Gladstone's busiest intersections this afternoon.

He said the driver and passenger of the landcruiser and the driver of the utility were taken to Gladstone Hospital.

Paramedics did not have far to travel from their base on the corner of Tank Street and Glenlyon Road to attend the scene of the crash.

The Landcruiser was written off and towed from the scene at 2.10pm.

The ute was able to be started, driven and parked approximately a hundred metres from the scene.

INITIAL 2.01PM:

A two-vehicle crash is expected to cause traffic delays this afternoon after a grey landcruiser and black Holden ute collided in Gladstone Central.

The second vehicle, a black Holden utility, was able to be started and driven approximately 100 metres away from the scene.

Several people were taken to Gladstone Hospital.

The driver of the Landcruiser was breath tested and questioned by police on scene.

More to come.