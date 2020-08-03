SEE THE PHOTOS: Three people in hospital after CBD crash
UPDATE 2.09PM:
A Queensland Police officer on scene said three people were taken to hospital.
He said the driver and passenger of the landcruiser and the driver of the utility were taken to Gladstone Hospital.
The Landcruiser was written off and towed from the scene at 2.10pm.
The ute was able to be started, driven and parked approximately a hundred metres from the scene.
INITIAL 2.01PM:
A two-vehicle crash is expected to cause traffic delays this afternoon after a grey landcruiser and black Holden ute collided in Gladstone Central.
Emergency services are on scene at the intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Streets.
Several people were taken to Gladstone Hospital.
The driver of the Landcruiser was breath tested and questioned by police on scene.
More to come.