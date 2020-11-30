Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dally M Player of the Year Jack Wighton with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Curtis Scott travelled to the region on a fishing trip.
Dally M Player of the Year Jack Wighton with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Curtis Scott travelled to the region on a fishing trip.
News

SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH from an impressive 2020 NRL season, two rugby league stars visited the Gladstone region last weekend for some rest and relaxation.

Canberra Raiders players Curtis Scott and 2020 Dally M medallist Jack Wighton were photographed fishing at Lake Awoonga by Gladstone Fly and Sport Fishing.

READ MORE: The burning off-season question at your NRL club

READ MORE: Buzz: Gould’s ‘nonsense’ disrespects brilliant Storm

The pair travelled here and linked up with a local fishing charter company before departing on Sunday morning for Hervey Bay and more fishing action.

Dally M Player of the Year Jack Wighton with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Curtis Scott travelled to the region on a fishing trip.
Dally M Player of the Year Jack Wighton with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Curtis Scott travelled to the region on a fishing trip.

Scott and Wighton are on an eight-day trip around regional Queensland, fishing the most popular sports and reeling in some monster catches.

The day they spent on Lake Awoonga was supposed to be a travel day for the pair, however, we are sure they are glad they stopped in with fish like these.

Gladstone Area Water Board and Gladstone Fly and Sport Fishing were approached for comment.

Canberra Raiders centre Curtis Scott with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Jack Wighton fished on the lake for several hours.
Canberra Raiders centre Curtis Scott with his catch of the day at Lake Awoonga on Saturday morning. He and Jack Wighton fished on the lake for several hours.

READ MORE: Buzz’s top 50: New No. 1 as fresh faces rule

READ MORE: NSW admits coach made giant blunder

canberra raiders curtis scott fishing trip jack wighton lake awoonga
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Premium Content Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Music A Central Queensland artist has been announced as the fifth act to play at the popular Agnes Water festival.

        MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS formal

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS formal

        Local Faces GLADSTONE State High School students stunned on the red carpet at their school...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 29.

        Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        Premium Content Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        News 94 assault offences were recorded in the past quarter.