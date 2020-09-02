See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

CRIME in the Gladstone region is on a downward trend with police recording 2855 offences so far this year compared with a total of 5058 in 2019.

Gladstone police say people being more vigilant with home and property security has been a major factor in the reduction in crime.

Offences have dropped in all of the 24 crime categories including murder, drug offences, breach domestic violence protection order, robbery and sexual offences, according to Queensland Police statics.

The most heinous of crimes, murder, has remained stable since 2012, with one murder in the region in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and this year.

Drug offences continue to be the most prolific crime in the region with 823 in 2019 and 576 this year, followed by other theft, which has dropped to 421 from 827 last year.

Breaching a domestic violence protection order is the next most common crime, with 367 offences so far in 2020, compared to 606 last year.

So far this year there have been 132 assault offences in the region compared to 221 in 2019.

The only crime category with no offences so far in 2020 is prostitution, which police charged four people for in 2019.

Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the reduction in reported crime had been a positive for the Gladstone region over the last 12 months.

“Police have observed that owners are locking their homes and vehicles which is reducing the opportunistic nature of property crime,” he said.

“It is an excellent trend and if we all lock our homes and vehicles we significantly reduce the chances of having property stolen.”

Snr Sgt Goodwin said it was difficult to determine the impact of COVID on crime in the region.

“It is very difficult to determine whether this is the case or not, but a lot of the changes are related to people locking their property securely and being a lot more vigilant around their homes,” he said.

“COVID has probably made the community more aware of their surroundings and this has no doubt helped reduce any opportunistic offending.”

Snr Sgt Goodwin said if anyone was in a life-threatening situation, they should call triple-0 urgently, or for all other matters call Police Link on 131 444.

Offence

Arson: 2019 – 18. 2020 – 13.

Assault: 2019 – 221. 2020 – 132.

Breach Domestic Violence Protection order: 2019 – 606. 2020 – 367.

Drug offences: 2019 – 823. 2020 – 576.

Fraud: 2019 – 154. 2020 – 108.

Handling stolen goods: 2019 – 44. 2020 – 26.

Homicide (murder): 2019 – 0. 2020 – 1.

Liquor (excluding drunkenness): 2019 – 29. 2020 – 11.

Other theft (excluding unlawful entry): 2019 – 827. 2020 – 421.

Prostitution: 2019 – 4. 2020 – 0.

Robbery: 2019 – 13. 2020 – 7.

Sexual offences: 2019 – 85. 2020 – 28.

Traffic offences: 2019 – 394. 2020 – 247.

Trespassing and Vagrancy: 2019 – 62. 2020 – 41.

Unlawful entry: 2019 – 297. 2020 – 141.

Unlawful use of motor vehicle: 2019 – 85. 2020 – 43.

Weapons act: 2019 – 120. 2020 – 50.

OTHER STORIES:

Three men charged after alleged Gladstone robberies

Police nab 200+ speeders around region in blitz

Named: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers