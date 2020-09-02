Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone Police Station.
Gladstone Police Station.
News

See Gladstone’s crime stats for 2020

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CRIME in the Gladstone region is on a downward trend with police recording 2855 offences so far this year compared with a total of 5058 in 2019.

Gladstone police say people being more vigilant with home and property security has been a major factor in the reduction in crime.

Offences have dropped in all of the 24 crime categories including murder, drug offences, breach domestic violence protection order, robbery and sexual offences, according to Queensland Police statics.

The most heinous of crimes, murder, has remained stable since 2012, with one murder in the region in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and this year.

Drug offences continue to be the most prolific crime in the region with 823 in 2019 and 576 this year, followed by other theft, which has dropped to 421 from 827 last year.

Breaching a domestic violence protection order is the next most common crime, with 367 offences so far in 2020, compared to 606 last year.

So far this year there have been 132 assault offences in the region compared to 221 in 2019.

The only crime category with no offences so far in 2020 is prostitution, which police charged four people for in 2019.

Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the reduction in reported crime had been a positive for the Gladstone region over the last 12 months.

“Police have observed that owners are locking their homes and vehicles which is reducing the opportunistic nature of property crime,” he said.

“It is an excellent trend and if we all lock our homes and vehicles we significantly reduce the chances of having property stolen.”

Snr Sgt Goodwin said it was difficult to determine the impact of COVID on crime in the region.

“It is very difficult to determine whether this is the case or not, but a lot of the changes are related to people locking their property securely and being a lot more vigilant around their homes,” he said.

“COVID has probably made the community more aware of their surroundings and this has no doubt helped reduce any opportunistic offending.”

Snr Sgt Goodwin said if anyone was in a life-threatening situation, they should call triple-0 urgently, or for all other matters call Police Link on 131 444.

Offence

Arson: 2019 – 18. 2020 – 13.

Assault: 2019 – 221. 2020 – 132.

Breach Domestic Violence Protection order: 2019 – 606. 2020 – 367.

Drug offences: 2019 – 823. 2020 – 576.

Fraud: 2019 – 154. 2020 – 108.

Handling stolen goods: 2019 – 44. 2020 – 26.

Homicide (murder): 2019 – 0. 2020 – 1.

Liquor (excluding drunkenness): 2019 – 29. 2020 – 11.

Other theft (excluding unlawful entry): 2019 – 827. 2020 – 421.

Prostitution: 2019 – 4. 2020 – 0.

Robbery: 2019 – 13. 2020 – 7.

Sexual offences: 2019 – 85. 2020 – 28.

Traffic offences: 2019 – 394. 2020 – 247.

Trespassing and Vagrancy: 2019 – 62. 2020 – 41.

Unlawful entry: 2019 – 297. 2020 – 141.

Unlawful use of motor vehicle: 2019 – 85. 2020 – 43.

Weapons act: 2019 – 120. 2020 – 50.

OTHER STORIES:

Three men charged after alleged Gladstone robberies

Police nab 200+ speeders around region in blitz

Named: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

crimes crime statistics crime trends gladstone observer gladstone police gladstone region offences queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watchdog says alleged Ports corruption inquiry appropriate

        Premium Content Watchdog says alleged Ports corruption inquiry appropriate

        News “It is not appropriate for the CCC to comment on the specifics of the allegations.”

        UPDATE: Woman stands on stonefish at 1770

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman stands on stonefish at 1770

        News Paramedics are treating a woman at 1770 in Central Queensland for a suspected...

        ‘Stronger together’: Regional councils to form partnership

        Premium Content ‘Stronger together’: Regional councils to form partnership

        News Mayor Matt Burnett said the Gladstone Regional Council’s decision to work with our...

        Crime watchdog clears former Gladstone Ports Corp chairman

        Premium Content Crime watchdog clears former Gladstone Ports Corp chairman

        News An investigation involving Leo Zussino has concluded.