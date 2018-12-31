Menu
BIRDS EYE VIEW: The Aerial Media team have produced a calendar featuring spectacular views of the Gladstone region.
See Gladstone from the air everyday

Gregory Bray
31st Dec 2018 5:00 AM
DRONE operator Tim Cheetham was surprised to learn copies of his calendar featuring Gladstone's landmarks were being sent as far away as Iceland.

"I get to visit and photograph lots of amazing places around our region,” he said.

"So I decided to put together a 2019 wall calendar containing some of my favourite photos of the region.

"They've been pretty popular and people have been buying extras to send to family and friends around Australia and overseas.

"We've received messages from people telling us they've sent extra copies of the calendar to America, New Zealand, Japan and even Iceland.”

The calendar features 12 high resolution photographs taken from a unique bird's eye view perspective.

"There are aerial views of Gladstone, Heron Island, 1770 headland, islands, beaches and reefs,” Mr Cheetham said.

"A lot of locals hear about these places and they may never have been there, or perhaps they visited some of them years ago.

"Now they have the chance to gaze at them every day of the year at home or work and daydream about visiting some of the locations.”

He said sales of the calendar have been going well.

"We're getting a little low on stocks in places,” Mr Cheetham said.

"But it's been a good way to promote the area.”

The 2019 Gladstone Region Calendar cost $20 each and are available in Tannum Sands at Fit Life Smoothie n Snackbar and The Junction Cafe.

In Gladstone they are for sale in the G.A.P.D.L Information Centre at the marina.

To view the calendar online or to see more stunning images of the Gladstone region, visit the Aerial Media Gladstone website or Facebook page.

