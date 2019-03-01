Menu
HUMAN CONNECTION: Primary school teacher Luana Jemma will host Gladstone's first known Eye Gazing event on Saturday.
SEE FOR YOURSELF: Free eye gazing event to be held tomorrow

Noor Gillani
by
1st Mar 2019 10:00 AM
PEOPLE seeking human connection are invited to Gladstone's first-known public eye-gazing event.

The Human Connection Movement describes eye gazing as a "relational-based therapy”, which satisfies "innate biological desires to be seen, heard, valued and understood”.

Primary school teacher Luana Jemma moved to Gladstone six weeks ago and will host a free eye-gazing event tomorrow.

"In this day and age we're so consumed by technology that we aren't connecting with people, we aren't looking each other in the eye and actually allowing ourselves to interact,” Ms Jemma said.

"It's quite common to feel a range of emotions and to also see a completely different person to what your original thought was when you looked at them on a surface level.

"... Afterwards you might have a conversation with them.”

Ms Jemma said it was important for attendees to have an open mind.

She said tomorrow's event would be one in a series of free events she planned to host to help connect and engage the city's growing community.

Tomorrow's event will start at 9am at East Shores on the grass near the HMAS Gladstone II.

Gladstone Observer

