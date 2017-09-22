28°
Sedated man jumps up from hospital bed, runs at ambulance officer

Sarah Barnham
AFTER being clean for nearly two decades, a 39-year-old man was back before a courtroom just six months after moving to Gladstone.

Craig Andrew Arndt pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of unlawfully assaulting a public officer, possession of a used drug pipe and possession of a knife in a public place.

All of the offences over a weekend bender, which Arndt told the court he was able to afford after getting a "tax payout”.

Officers were called to an address on Herbertsen St after a triple zero where Arndt was seen standing on the stairs at a house.

He was talking to the occupant inside however, when police pulled up, he began to walk towards officers.

Arndt was pressing an object downwards in his pants pockets, and when asked what it was, told officers he had a hammer and a kitchen knife.

He told the police he was on ice and had the weapons because he was afraid people were trying to attack him.

He was arrested and taken to the Gladstone Hospital for assessment, where staff sedated him.

However Arndt jumped up from the hospital bed and rushed towards an ambulance officer, barging him as he ran out the door.

The officer fell to the floor and was later treated for a shoulder injury.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was disappointing the man had only been in Gladstone for a short time before his ice addiction resurfaced.

However Ms Ho took the man's previous history into account and did not record a conviction.

She imposed a $1000 fine.

