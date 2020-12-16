Security guard found with weapon ‘should have known better’

A GLADSTONE security guard conceded he should have known better when police found a baton in his car door.

William James Lennon was pulled over on August 25 at West Stowe where the extendible baton was located in the driver side door.

He said the baton was his and was used for work, however at the time he was not on the way to or from work.

Lennon told police he was moving and forgot the baton was within his reach.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 there were storage requirements for the baton which were not being complied with.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client accepted he should have stored the item in a proper way.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a restricted item.

He was fined $100 and spared a conviction.

