Latecha Ann Cecillia Norman, 20, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to two counts of assault.
Security guard, cleaner spat on by fuming shopper

Annie Perets
15th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
A SECURITY officer and a cleaner working at a Pialba shopping centre were spat on by a raging shopper who was fuming at being asked to leave.

Latecha Ann Cecillia Norman, 20, threw an unprovoked public tantrum after refusing to have her bag checked at Big W, despite setting off the alarm.

She pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Thursday to two counts of assault.

The attack on the workers happened in broad daylight on January 10 last year and was captured on CCTV.

Other shoppers were in the area at the time.

The court heard Norman yelled degrading statement at the security officer including calling him "c***" and spat on him multiple times after being escorted outside.

A cleaner ran to help the officer but ended up with Norman's saliva on her face too.

She was also called a "dog" by the aggressive woman.

When police arrived, Norman attempted to run away.

Both the security officer and cleaner have undergone disease testing and luckily were found to be clean.

Judge Gary Long said Norman's behaviour was "so unnecessary" and noted Norman appeared to "lack empathy."

The court was told she had a "serious criminal history" for a person of her age.

Defence barrister Phil Hardcastle said Norman was introduced to drugs at age 11 by her mother.

He said she had qualification in hairdressing, construction, fitness and hospitality. Norman has relocated to Caboolture from the Fraser Coast.

She was sentenced to nine-months in jail, granted immediate parole.

