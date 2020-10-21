Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BITING a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

The court heard Sharp bit the man on the upper forearm but she did not break skin.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was still very young and was a mum of two.

Sharp was studying social work, he said, and didn't usually drink much.

Mr Riedel his client wanted to apologise to the security officer involved.

He said his client was embarrassed and would never return to the hotel.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said to Sharp he suspected if she hadn't been drinking, the incident wouldn't have happened.

Sharp agreed.

She was placed on an 80-hour community service order and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

carriers arms hotel fccrime fcpolice maryborough security guard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.

        Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Premium Content Electrician wouldn’t tell police which drug he used

        Crime When Ryan Venn Diflo was pulled over, he admitted to drug use - he just wouldn’t...

        Man abused partner over not coming to bed

        Premium Content Man abused partner over not coming to bed

        Crime He thought the woman wasn’t mothering her child at an appropriate level.

        Man drank speed to help with arthritis

        Premium Content Man drank speed to help with arthritis

        Crime Mark Leslie Gordon’s lawyer said he had been waiting to see a surgeon for five...